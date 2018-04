April 24 (Reuters) - W. R. Berkley Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.30

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.89 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL CATASTROPHE LOSSES WERE $7 MILLION

* NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER