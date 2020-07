BRIEF-W. R. Berkley Expects To Report Net Catastrophe Losses In Q2 Of 2020 Of Approx $145 Mln, Before Tax

July 10 (Reuters) - W. R. Berkley Corp:

* W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION ESTIMATES SECOND QUARTER 2020 NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES

* W. R. BERKLEY CORP - EXPECTS TO REPORT NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES IN Q2 OF 2020 OF APPROXIMATELY $145 MILLION, BEFORE TAX

* W. R. BERKLEY CORP - Q2 LOSS ESTIMATE INCLUDES $85 MILLION FOR COVID-19 RELATED LOSSES, $20 MILLION FOR LOSSES RELATED TO CIVIL UNREST

* W. R. BERKLEY CORP - ANTICIPATES NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN Q2 OF 2020 WILL BE COMPARABLE TO Q2 OF 2019

* W. R. BERKLEY CORP -Q2 LOSS ESTIMATE INCLUDES $40 MILLION PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SEVERE WEATHER-RELATED EVENTS IN U.S.

* W. R. BERKLEY CORP - AVERAGE RATE INCREASES EXCLUDING WORKERS' COMPENSATION IN Q2 OF 2020 WERE ABOUT 13%.