BRIEF-W. R. Berkley forms Berkley International Fianzas México and Berkley International Seguros México

June 12 (Reuters) - W. R. Berkley Corp :

* W. R. Berkley corporation forms Berkley International Fianzas México S.A. and Berkley International Seguros México S.A.

* Guillermo Espinosa Barragan has been named general director of Berkley International Fianzas México

* Javier Garcia Ortiz De Zarate has been named general director of Berkley International Seguros México

* Berkley International Fianzas México to focus on surety business; Berkley International Seguros México to offer specialty commercial insurance products