FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-W. R. Grace reports third quarter 2017 results
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 10:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-W. R. Grace reports third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - W. R. Grace & Co

* Grace reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 earnings per share $0.70 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $429.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $409.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.36 to $3.41

* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 6 to 7 percent

* w. r. Grace & Co - ‍hurricane events had an “unfavorable” impact on sales and operating income in quarter of about $7 million and $4 million, respectively​

* Says 2017 ‍outlook includes $6 million of lost operating income associated with hurricane events​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.