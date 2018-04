BRIEF-W. R. Grace Says Lower Supply, Caused By U.S. Sanctions On Russia & Increased Environmental Restrictions In China Helped In Escalating Vanadium Prices

April 26 (Reuters) - W. R. Grace & Co:

* W. R. GRACE - LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES

* W. R. GRACE & CO - HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES

* W. R. GRACE & CO - WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES

* W. R. GRACE & CO - HAS SECURED VANADIUM SUPPLY TO ENSURE NO SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS TO OUR CUSTOMERS

* W. R. GRACE & CO - INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: