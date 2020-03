BRIEF-W Resources Secures 4 Mln Stg Convertible Bond Facility From Atlas Capital Markets

March 30 (Reuters) - W Resources PLC:

* W RESOURCES PLC - FINANCING, LA PARRILLA AND SPAIN COVID-19 UPDATE

* W RESOURCES PLC - HAS SECURED A £4.0M CONVERTIBLE BOND FACILITY FROM ATLAS CAPITAL MARKETS

* W RESOURCES - DEEMED IT PRUDENT TO ESTABLISH FINANCIAL BUFFER AS IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO PREDICT IMPACT OF GOVERNMENT PLANS ON EXTENDED LOCKDOWNS IN SPAIN

* W RESOURCES - MARCH QUARTERLY PRODUCTION AT LA PARRILLA HAS INCREASED BY OVER 160% FROM DECEMBER QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: