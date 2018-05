BRIEF-Wabash National Corp Reports Q1 EPS $0.35

May 1 (Reuters) - Wabash National Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ON CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q1 SALES $491 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $470.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NEW TRAILER SHIPMENTS TO 58,000 TO 62,000 TRAILERS

* WABASH NATIONAL - INCREASES FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS TO $2.01 TO $2.13/DILUTED SHARE AND $1.94 TO $2.06/DILUTED SHARE, RESPECTIVELY

* TRAILER ORDERS RECEIVED DURING QUARTER WITHIN OUR COMMERCIAL TRAILER SEGMENT REMAINED STRONG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: