BRIEF-Wabash National Corporation to acquire Supreme Industries

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wabash National Corp-

* Wabash National Corporation announces agreement to acquire Supreme Industries Inc

* Wabash National Corp - deal will be accretive in first full calendar year after close

* Says purchase price is expected to be funded by a combination of notes and cash.

* Wabash National Corp - expects to deliver at least $20 million in annual run-rate cost synergies by 2021

* Wabash National would acquire all of outstanding shares of supreme in a cash tender offer for $21 per share

* Deal for an equity value of $364 million and an enterprise value of $342 million