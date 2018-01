Jan 30 (Reuters) - Wabash National Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.86 TO $2.02

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.05 BILLION TO $2.15 BILLION

* Q4 SALES $543 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $519.1 MILLION

* SAYS UPDATES 2018 SHIPMENT GUIDANCE TO 56,000 TO 60,000 TRAILERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: