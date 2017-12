Dec 4 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings Inc:

* WABCO ACQUIRES REMAINING INTEREST IN SOUTH AFRICAN PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND IN GROWTH MARKETS ACROSS SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA

* WABCO HOLDINGS INC - ‍FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION, ON DECEMBER 1, 2017, WABCO WILL CREATE A WHOLLY-OWNED WABCO BUSINESS - WABCO SOUTH AFRICA​

* WABCO HOLDINGS INC- ACQUIRED REMAINING 51% INTEREST OF ITS SOUTH AFRICAN PARTNERSHIP WITH STURROCK AND ROBSON INDUSTRIES, PTY LTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: