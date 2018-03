March 20 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings Inc:

* WABCO HOLDINGS INC - ‍ CHRISTIAN BRENNEKE IS ITS NEW CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER​

* WABCO HOLDINGS INC - ‍ BRENNEKE SUCCEEDS CHRISTIAN WIEHEN AS CTO​