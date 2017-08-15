BRIEF-Wabco enters into new long-term agreement with a major global manufacturer of trucks and buses

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings Inc

* Wabco enters into new long-term agreement with a major global manufacturer of trucks and buses; wins its largest order ever for supply of its breakthrough modular braking system platform

