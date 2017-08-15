FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wabco enters into new long-term agreement with a major global manufacturer of trucks and buses
August 15, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Wabco enters into new long-term agreement with a major global manufacturer of trucks and buses

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings Inc

* Wabco enters into new long-term agreement with a major global manufacturer of trucks and buses; wins its largest order ever for supply of its breakthrough modular braking system platform

* Wabco Holdings Inc - ‍entered into a new long-term agreement with a major global manufacturer of trucks and buses, which is headquartered in Europe​

* Wabco Holdings Inc - ‍Wabco will supply customer's vehicle brands with its breakthrough modular braking system platform​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

