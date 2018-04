BRIEF-Wabco Holdings Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.87

April 19 (Reuters) - WABCO Holdings Inc:

* WABCO REPORTS Q1 2018 RESULTS; SOLIDLY OUTPERFORMS GLOBAL COMMERCIAL VEHICLE MARKET; RAISES SALES AND EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.87

* Q1 SALES $1.003 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $949.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.81 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45

* SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80

* INTENDS TO REPURCHASE SHARES UP TO A TOTAL OF $300 MILLION DURING 2018

* SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MILLION - $4,015 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.64, REVENUE VIEW $3.92 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PERFORMANCE Q1 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.97 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)