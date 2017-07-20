BRIEF-Wabco Holdings Q2 earnings per share $1.61

2 Min Read
July 20 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings Inc:
* Wabco reports Q2 2017 results; continues to strongly outperform global commercial vehicle market; raises guidance for 2017
* Q2 earnings per share $1.61
* Q2 sales $795 million versus I/B/E/S view $760.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wabco Holdings Inc - raises sales guidance for full year 2017 to now range from $3,025 million to $3,100 million
* Wabco Holdings Inc - raises reported diluted eps guidance for full year 2017 to now range from $5.74 to $6.04
* Wabco Holdings Inc - sees performance full year 2017 diluted eps to now range from $6.05 to $6.35
* Wabco Holdings Inc - performance q2 2017 diluted eps of $1.69
* Wabco Holdings Inc - Q2 2017 operating margin adversely affected by 0.5 percent of transactional foreign exchange impacts
* Wabco Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 sales growth in local currencies 8pct - 11pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.99, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: