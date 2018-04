BRIEF-Wabco Holdings Says Gave Notice Of Optional Prepayment To Holders Of Its 2.83% Senior Notes

April 19 (Reuters) - WABCO Holdings Inc:

* WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS GAVE NOTICE OF OPTIONAL PREPAYMENT TO HOLDERS OF ITS 2.83% SENIOR NOTES, SERIES A, DUE JUNE 25, 2022 - SEC FILING

* WABCO - OPTIONAL PREPAYMENT ALSO TO HOLDERS OF 3.08% SENIOR NOTES, SERIES B, DUE JUNE 25, 2025, 3.18% SENIOR NOTES, SERIES C, DUE JUNE 25, 2027

* WABCO - PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MILLION PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST Source text: (bit.ly/2Hvkz5c) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)