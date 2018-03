March 28 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings Inc:

* WABCO HOLDINGS INC - ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MILLION - SEC FILING

* WABCO HOLDINGS INC - ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2pNWYlr) Further company coverage: