March 6 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings Inc:

* WABCO SIGNS ITS LARGEST EVER FLEET MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE

* WABCO HOLDINGS INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, 2,700 TRUCKS ACROSS GIRTEKA LOGISTICS’ EUROPEAN FLEET WILL BE EQUIPPED WITH WABCO’S ADVANCED FMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: