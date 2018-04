April 12 (Reuters) - WABCO Holdings Inc:

* WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM

* NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY