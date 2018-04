April 24 (Reuters) - WABTEC Corp:

* WABTEC REPORTS 1Q EPS OF 92 CENTS, AFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* Q1 SALES $1.06 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.02 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.90 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.84, REVENUE VIEW $4.14 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TRANSIT BUSINESS DELIVERED IMPROVED MARGINS IN Q1; IN FREIGHT BUSINESS, SEEING A MEANINGFUL PICK-UP IN AFTERMARKET