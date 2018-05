May 7 (Reuters) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp :

* WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS AT INVESTOR DAY

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.87, REVENUE VIEW $4.19 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S