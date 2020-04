BRIEF-Wacker Chemie Q1 Net Profit At EUR 69 Million

April 30 (Reuters) - WACKER CHEMIE AG:

* LIFTS EARNINGS MARKEDLY IN Q1 2020 AND REFRAINS FROM PROVIDING FULL-YEAR FORECAST DUE TO CORONA PANDEMIC

* NET INCOME FOR Q1 2020 AMOUNTS TO EUR 69 MILLION

* EBITDA OF EUR 174 MILLION RISES BY 23 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR AMID HIGHER PLANT UTILIZATION AND BY 10 PERCENT QUARTER OVER QUARTER

* GROUP SALES FOR Q1 2020 TOTAL EUR 1.20 BILLION, 3 PERCENT LOWER YEAR OVER YEAR, BUT UP 4 PERCENT VERSUS A QUARTER AGO

* NOT POSSIBLE TO ISSUE A RELIABLE FORECAST FOR 2020