April 23 (Reuters) - Wacker Neuson SE:

* EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD PROPOSE SUSPENSION OF THE DIVIDEND PAYMENT; VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PLANNED FOR JUNE 30, 2020

* IT WILL NOW BE PROPOSED TO SUSPEND DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR FISCAL 2019 AND TO CARRY FORWARD NET PROFIT ONTO NEW ACCOUNT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)