Feb 12 (Reuters) - Waddell & Reed Financial Inc:

* WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL, INC. ANNOUNCES JANUARY 31, 2018 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

* WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC - PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF $84.3 BILLION FOR MONTH ENDED JANUARY 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $81.1 BILLION ON DECEMBER 31, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: