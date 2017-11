Nov 27 (Reuters) - Waddell & Reed Financial Inc:

* WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL, INC. ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF HENRY J. HERRMANN AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED THOMAS C. GODLASKY TO SUCCEED HERRMANN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN 2018​

* WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL- ‍HERRMANN WILL RETIRE FROM COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON DATE OF COMPANY'S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN APRIL 2018​