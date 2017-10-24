FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Waddell & Reed Financial reports Q3 results, announces new capital return policy
#Funds News
October 24, 2017 / 11:22 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Waddell & Reed Financial reports Q3 results, announces new capital return policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

* Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. reports third quarter results and announces new capital return policy

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Waddell & Reed Financial Inc - ‍operating revenues of $289.4 million during Q3 of 2017 increased 1% sequentially​

* Q3 revenue view $285.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Waddell & Reed Financial - ‍board reduced qtrly dividend on Class A stock to $0.25/share, payable on Feb 1, 2018 to stockholders of record as of Jan 11, 2018​

* Waddell & Reed Financial Inc - ‍new capital return policy also encompasses a plan to repurchase $250 million of common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
