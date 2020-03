March 13 (Reuters) - WAFA ASSURANCE SA:

* FY SALES OF MAD 8.85 BILLION, 5.8% INCREASE COMPARED TO 2018

* FY NET PROFIT AT MAD 649 MILLION, UP 6.8% COMPARED TO 2018

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF MAD 120 PER SHARE