BRIEF-WageWorks Names Edgar Montes As Chief Executive Officer

April 5 (Reuters) - WageWorks Inc:

* WAGEWORKS ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FINANCIAL REPORTING MATTERS

* COMPANY APPOINTS EDGAR MONTES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* COMPANY TO RESTATE CERTAIN FINANCIAL RESULTS; RESTATEMENT NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT COMPANY’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* JOE JACKSON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* CONNECTION WITH MONTES’ APPOINTMENT TO BOARD, BOARD HAS EXPANDED ITS SIZE FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT MEMBERS

* WAGEWORKS INC SAYS COLM CALLAN WILL RESIGN AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5, 2018

* WAGEWORKS INC SAYS IS UNDERTAKING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT CFO

* NOT IDENTIFIED ANY ADJUSTMENTS TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO CAUSE REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM CO’S PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* DATE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30 & SEPT. 30, 2016 SHOULD BE RESTATED

* BOARD CONCLUDED THAT CO’S HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2016 SHOULD BE RESTATED

* DATE PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, JUNE 30 & SEPT. 30, 2017 SHOULD BE RESTATED