March 19 (Reuters) - Wageworks Inc:

* WAGEWORKS PROVIDES UPDATE ON FORM 10-K FILING

* WAGEWORKS - GOT NOTICE FROM NYSE INDICATING CO IS NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS

* WAGEWORKS - CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO FILE FORM 10-K "AS SOON AS POSSIBLE"