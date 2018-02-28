BRIEF-Wagokoro announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 29

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Wagokoro Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 29, 2018, under the symbol “9271”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 404,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 290,000 shares and privately held 114,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,620 yen per share with total offering amount will be 654.5 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, SBI Securities Co Ltd and Nomura Securities Co Ltd included seven securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EzbdS4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)