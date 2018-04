April 11 (Reuters) - Wah Fu Education Group Ltd:

* WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LTD SEES U.S. IPO IN RANGE BETWEEN MINIMUM OF 1.0 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES AND MAXIMUM OF 2.0 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES

* WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LTD SAYS ANTICIPATE IPO PRICE OF ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE $5 PER SHARE - SEC FILING