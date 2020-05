May 20 (Reuters) - Wah Seong Corporation Bhd:

* WAH SEONG CORP-QTRLY NET LOSS 44.4 MILLION RGT

* WAH SEONG CORPORATION BHD - QTRLY REVENUE 326.7 MILLION RGT

* WAH SEONG CORPORATION - YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 683.8 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 20.2 MILLION RGT

* WAH SEONG CORPORATION SEES WORSENING OF MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK, SHARP DECLINE IN CRUDE OIL PRICES TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON RESULTS FOR CURRENT FY