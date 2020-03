March 25 (Reuters) - Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd:

* WAH SUN HANDBAGS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - OPERATING ENVIRONMENT OF GROUP HAS BEEN ADVERSELY AFFECTED DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* WAH SUN HANDBAGS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - MANAGEMENT OF GROUP WILL TAKE LEAD IN REDUCING SALARIES BY 50%