BRIEF-Wah Sun Handbags International Sees Net Profit Between HK$9 Mln & HK$13 Mln For Year

May 25 (Reuters) - Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd:

* SEES NET PROFIT IN RANGE OF HK$9 MILLION AND HK$13 MILLION FOR YEAR

* ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING WITH LANDLORDS FOR RENTAL REDUCTIONS

* GOT CONSENTS FOR RENT REDUCTIONS FOR SOME OF OFFICES & LAND FROM LANDLORDS WITH 50% RENTAL REDUCTIONS FOR APRIL TO SEPT

* EXPECTS ECL PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT OF TRADE RECEIVABLES OF ABOUT HK$34 MILLION FOR YEAR

* ALL EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS REDUCED MONTHLY SALARIES BY 50% TEMPORARILY FROM APRIL

* STAFF SALARIES WILL ALSO BE ADJUSTED TO REFLECT CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: