March 26 (Reuters) - Wai Chi Holdings Co Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HK$2.21 BILLION VERSUS HK$2.25 BILLION

* COVID-19 HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OPERATIONS OF GROUP SINCE JANUARY 2020

* EVALUATING M&A PLANS OF EXISTING PRODUCTION LINES FOR SMALL-STORAGE MEMORY CHIPS IN IOT PRODUCTS