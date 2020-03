March 16 (Reuters) - Wai Hung Group Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE MOP359.8 MILLION VERSUS MOP326.8 MILLION

* BASED ON CURRENT INFORMATION, DIRECTORS CONSIDER COVID-19 EVENT WOULD NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON OPERATIONS

* GIVEN UNPREDICTABILITY OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK, ACTUAL FINANCIAL IMPACT ON 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS COULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY DIFFERENT