BRIEF-Wai Kee Holdings Posts Profit For Year Attributable Hk$1.26 Bln

March 23 (Reuters) - Wai Kee Holdings Ltd:

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$1.26 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.21 BILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DEC, 2019 OF HK24.0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* REVENUE FOR YEAR WAS HK$7,904 MILLION VERSUS HK$6,736 MILLION

* TOLL-FREE POLICY FOR ALL TOLL ROADS EXPECTED TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE OF ROAD KING’S TOLL ROAD BUSINESS IN 2020

* OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS HAS HAD AN IMPACT ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS

* EXPECTED THAT SUNNYVALE PROJECT WILL PROVIDE PROFIT CONTRIBUTION AND CASH DISTRIBUTION TO GROUP IN 2020