Feb 1 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* WAI LEE JOINS WELLS FARGO ASSET MANAGEMENT AS GLOBAL HEAD OF RESEARCH, MULTI-ASSET SOLUTIONS TEAM

* WELLS FARGO ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS WAI COMES TO WELLS FARGO FROM NEUBERGER BERMAN, WHERE HE WAS HEAD OF QUANTITATIVE INVESTMENTS