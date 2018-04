April 2 (Reuters) - Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Ltd :

* TANG WAI MAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* CHAN CHUN HONG, THOMAS CEASED TO ACT AS MANAGING DIRECTOR BUT WILL REMAIN AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* TANG CHING HO HAS ASSUMED ROLE OF MANAGING DIRECTOR