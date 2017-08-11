BRIEF-Wajax reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.39

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Wajax Corp

* Wajax reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue C$325.3 million versus C$336.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wajax corp - ‍Q2 2017 backlog was $159.7 million, materially unchanged from Q1 2017 backlog of $160.0 million​

* Wajax - “‍expect most major resource and industrial markets will remain under ongoing spending constraints and margin pressures through remainder of 2017​”

* Wajax Corp - ‍continues to anticipate adjusted net earnings for 2017 will increase compared to 2016 adjusted net earnings​

* Wajax Corp - anticipates volume related costs, investments in strategic initiatives will be incurred in 2017, which will partially offset cost savings

* Wajax - "‍remain focused on generating revenue sufficient to offset 4 large mining shovel deliveries made in 2016, which are not expected to be repeated in 2017​"