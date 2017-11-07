FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wajax reports Q3 earnings per share of C$0.46
Sections
Featured
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
U.S. department stores tap brakes on holiday stocking
Business
U.S. department stores tap brakes on holiday stocking
China seen closely scrutinizing Qualcomm, Broadcom deal
Deals
China seen closely scrutinizing Qualcomm, Broadcom deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 11:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Wajax reports Q3 earnings per share of C$0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Wajax Corp:

* Reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue rose 4 percent to C$299 million

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.46

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 2017 backlog was $170.3 million, an increase of $10.6 million, or 7 percent, from Q2 2017 backlog of $159.7 million​

* Q3 ‍inventories of $333.0 million increased $27.9 million from Q2 2017 inventories of $305.1 million​

* Continues to anticipate adjusted net earnings for 2017 will increase compared to 2016 adjusted net earnings​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.