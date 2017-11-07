BRIEF-Wajax reports Q3 earnings per share of C$0.46

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Wajax Corp:

* Reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue rose 4 percent to C$299 million

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.46

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 2017 backlog was $170.3 million, an increase of $10.6 million, or 7 percent, from Q2 2017 backlog of $159.7 million​

* Q3 ‍inventories of $333.0 million increased $27.9 million from Q2 2017 inventories of $305.1 million​

* Continues to anticipate adjusted net earnings for 2017 will increase compared to 2016 adjusted net earnings​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: