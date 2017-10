Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc

* Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. announces cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities

* Walmart - ‍ has commenced a cash tender offer for up to $8.5 billion aggregate purchase price​

* Walmart - ‍tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 3, 2017​