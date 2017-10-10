FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wal-Mart reiterates fiscal year 2018 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.30 to $4.40
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 11:54 AM / in 10 days

BRIEF-Wal-Mart reiterates fiscal year 2018 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.30 to $4.40

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc:

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says reiterates fiscal year 2018 GAAP EPS guidance of $4.18 to $4.28, or adjusted EPS guidance of $4.30 to $4.40

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says for fiscal year 2019, expects EPS to increase about 5 percent compared with fiscal year 2018 adjusted EPS

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says announcing new $20 billion share repurchase program to replace its existing authorization

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says expects to utilize new share buyback authorization over an approximate two-year period

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says fiscal 2019 consolidated net sales are expected to grow at or above 3 percent

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says anticipates sales growth at Walmart U.S. e-Commerce to be about 40 percent for fiscal 2019

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says expects capital expenditures to be approximately $11 billion for fiscal years 2018 and 2019

* Wal-Mart says expects global unit growth of about 280, including new, expanded, relocated units, for each of fiscal years 2018 and 2019

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says expects to add 1,000 online grocery locations in Walmart U.S. In fiscal 2019

* Wal-Mart says Walmart International expects to open about 255 new stores with focus in markets like Mexico and China for 2018 and 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.