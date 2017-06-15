FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities
June 15, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Walmart

* Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities

* Walmart - ‍each tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time, on july 13, 2017​

* Walmart - has commenced cash tender offers for up to $2 billion aggregate purchase price of debt securities​

* Has commenced cash tender offers for up to eur 500 million aggregate purchase price of debt securities

* Walmart- expect to record a charge upon completion of tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

