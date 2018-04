April 19 (Reuters) - WALAA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY :

* BOARD APPROVES TO START AN INITIAL UNDERSTANDING TO STUDY MERGER WITH AL-SAQR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

* DURING NEXT 6 MONTHS, TWO COS WILL SIGN NON-BINDING MOU TO CONDUCT TECHNICAL, FINANCIAL AND LEGAL STUDIES NECESSARY FOR MERGER PROCESS