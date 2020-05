May 29 (Reuters) - Walcom Group Ltd:

* WALCOM GROUP LTD - BASED ON CO’S CURRENT CASH FLOW PROJECTIONS, COMPANY WILL BE ABLE TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS UNTIL 3 JUNE 2020

* WALCOM GROUP LTD - IN ABSENCE OF DIRECTOR LOAN NOW BEING RECEIVED IN PART OR IN FULL BY 3 JUNE CO WOULD BE FORCED INTO LIQUIDATION