March 31 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS AND POSTMATES EXPAND ON-DEMAND DELIVERY SERVICE TO 7,000 STORES NATIONWIDE*

* WALGREENS - CUSTOMERS CAN GET ACCESS TO UNLIMITED FREE DELIVERY WHEN THEY SUBSCRIBE TO POSTMATES MEMBERSHIP SERVICE, POSTMATES UNLIMITED, FOR $9.99 /MONTH