July 8 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS AND VILLAGEMD TO OPEN 500 TO 700 FULL-SERVICE DOCTOR OFFICES WITHIN NEXT FIVE YEARS

* WALGREENS - EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WILL OPEN 500 TO 700 "VILLAGE MEDICAL AT WALGREENS" PHYSICIAN-LED PRIMARY CARE CLINICS IN MORE THAN 30 U.S. MARKETS