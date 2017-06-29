FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance enters into agreement with Rite Aid to buy 2,186 Rite Aid Stores
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 11:06 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance enters into agreement with Rite Aid to buy 2,186 Rite Aid Stores

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Expects new transaction to be modestly accretive to adjusted diluted net earnings per share in first full year after initial closing of new transaction

* Expects to realize synergies from new transaction in excess of $400 million

* Synergies are expected to be fully realized within three to four years of initial closing of new transaction

* Upon initial closing of new transaction, co will begin acquiring stores and related assets on a phased basis over period of about 6 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.