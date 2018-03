BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Reports Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.73

March 28 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.36

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ANTICIPATES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $5.85 TO $6.05

* COMPANY EXPECTS CASH TAX BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX LAW CHANGES IN EXCESS OF $350 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - EXPECTS CASH TAX BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX LAW CHANGES IN EXCESS OF $350 MILLION IN 2018 VERSUS PREVIOUS ESTIMATE OF OVER $200 MILLION

* RETAIL PHARMACY USA HAD Q2 SALES OF $24.5 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12.2 PERCENT OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER

* QTRLY SALES IN COMPARABLE STORES INCREASED 2.4 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO FOR RETAIL PHARMACY USA

* Q2 RETAIL PHARMACY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $3.3 BILLION, UP 7.0 PERCENT FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER DUE TO CURRENCY TRANSLATION

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASED 1.7 PERCENT COMPARED WITH YEAR-AGO QUARTER FOR RETAIL PHARMACY INTERNATIONAL

* QTRLY SALES $33,021 MILLION VERSUS $29,446 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $32.19 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: