BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Reports Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $1.52

April 2 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE REPORTS FISCAL 2020 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.52

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.46 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* QTRLY SALES INCREASED 3.7 PERCENT TO $35.8 BILLION, UP 4.1 PERCENT ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* RETAIL PHARMACY INTERNATIONAL HAD Q2 SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, A DECREASE OF 0.8 PERCENT FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER

* COMPANY ON TARGET TO DELIVER IN EXCESS OF $1.8 BILLION IN ANNUAL COST SAVINGS BY FISCAL 2022

* FUTURE IMPACTS OF COVID-19 UNCERTAIN; UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED IN NEXT EARNINGS REPORT

* QTRLY RETAIL PHARMACY INTERNATIONAL SALES DECREASED 1.7 PERCENT ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* WALGREENS - PRIOR TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CO WAS ON TRACK TO MAINTAIN 2020 GUIDANCE OF ROUGHLY FLAT GROWTH IN ADJUSTED. EPS, AT CONSTANT CURRENCY, +/- 3%

* RETAIL PHARMACY USA HAD Q2 SALES OF $27.2 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 3.8 PERCENT OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER

* RETAIL PHARMACY USA COMPARABLE STORES SALES INCREASED 2.7 PERCENT IN QUARTER FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER

* CO IS PROVIDING FREE HOME DELIVERY OF PRESCRIPTIONS AND PRODUCTS, AND FOR ONLINE PURCHASES IN U.S.

* PARTNERING WITH U.S. AND UK GOVERNMENTS TO INITIATE TESTING

* EXPANDED TEMPORARY BENEFITS FOR CERTAIN TEAM MEMBERS

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $35.26 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA